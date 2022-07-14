Strictly's Oti Mabuse shows off toned legs in vivid pink playsuit

Oti Mabuse showed off her toned legs in a bright pink floral playsuit as she stepped out to enjoy a sun-filled day in London.

SEE: Oti Mabuse and husband Marius' chic London home – take a tour

Documenting her afternoon, the Strictly pro shared a carousel of stylish photos with her Instagram followers. Dressed from head-to-toe in bright reds and pinks, Oti looked positively stunning.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oti Mabuse announces empowering career move

Her beautiful patchwork playsuit featured frilly sleeves and a high-waisted waistline which did well to accentuate her honed physique. She teamed her floral number with a red leather handbag, black square sunglasses, and a pair of monochromatic red trainers.

RELATED: Oti Mabuse opens up about starting a family with husband Marius

GALLERY: Strictly Come Dancing: the professional dancers who quit the show and why

The 31-year-old finished off her summery look with a pair of gold stud earrings and a glamorous red manicure. Oti captioned her post: "London city - been a minute."

Her fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous."

"WOW!!!!! OK GIRL!!!!" penned a second fan, whilst a third remarked: "You look amazing."

Oti wowed in a bright pink playsuit

Oti's gorgeous outfit post comes after she shared a heart-warming photo alongside her sister, Phemelo. The Instagram image showed the sibling duo walking side-by-side following their appearance on BBC's The One Show. She captioned the post: "@phemelom my love for you is like nothing on this planet… nothing! #mysisters #3girls."

Dressed up for the occasion, the Strictly champion slipped into a dark floral mini dress adorned with pink roses. She styled her brunette locks into a middle parting which she then curled at the ends for a glamorous hairdo. Oti finished off her stunning look with a black leather clutch and a pair of pointed pink heels.

The dancer was joined by her sister Phemelo

In her candid interview, Oti confessed to ongoing issues with her latest project, The Cher Show. On Tuesday's instalment of the show, the dancer said: "For me, this is the first big musical I have got to choreograph.

"But Arlene Phillips sometimes looks at me like, 'Can you just keep quiet for one minute?"

MORE: Oti Mabuse makes big change to her appearance but reveals she has a 'long way to go'

The South African dancer added: "I'm singing along the whole time… Cher has such incredible music, and our age differences are so different, but I still love her music.

"I remember when I started dancing as a child I used to listen to her music and my first dances were to [her songs]."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.