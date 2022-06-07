Oti Mabuse feels reveals the secret to her confidence as she launches exciting lingerie collection - exclusive The Strictly Come Dancing star has launched an empowering collection with Bravissimo

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse delighted fans on Tuesday after sharing the highly-anticipated launch of her D-L cup lingerie and sportswear collection with Bravissimo.

HELLO! recently sat down with Oti, who opened up about the inspiration behind her new empowering capsule collection. "My confidence has come from knowing I have a bra that fits me properly," explained the 31-year-old star, who hopes her inclusive lingerie collection will help women feel "sexy, uplifted and confident".

Having grown up in South Africa, Oti explained she was always used to women sharing the same body type as her. "But when I first started to grow into my body, I found that finding the right underwear that was the right fit for me and supported me whilst I was being active was really difficult to find," she explained.

"I couldn't find anything that supported my bust when I was running or working out, let alone dancing! I wouldn't say it knocked my confidence, but it made me feel so frustrated. I always wished there was something out there for me."

Oti explained she didn't feel confident until she found Bravissimo

Oti continued: "I eventually realised it wasn't just me who had this problem. So many women I was working with who are also in the spotlight, dealing with cameras and lighting shared the same concerns of having a bigger bust.

"I knew I wasn't alone, and there is a whole community of women searching for supportive underwear that could work for them every day."

The professional dancer explained that some friends had even been forced to stop dancing due to a lack of supportive activewear and underwear.

"When women came to me sharing their experiences of having to stop dancing - I would always refer them to Bravissimo because they were literally one of my first bras! My confidence came from knowing that I had a bra that fit me properly."

Oti was flooded with support on fans from social media

Oti's collection has been two years in the making, and has already received an amassing of support from fans and celebrity friends.

Rushing to congratulate the star on her latest Instagram post debuting the news, one fan wrote: Aw so cool so proud and happy for you. They all look amazing," as another penned: "You are exactly what we needed Oti. Us G and above girls need to be able to love and support our busts."

Oti's empowering lingerie and activewear collection is from cup size D-L

"Representing all the big boob girls and we love you for it Oti!!!!!" shared a third fan, while a fourth added: "YES TO THE BODY DIVERSITY."

If you'd like to shop Oti's latest D-L cup collection, visit www.bravissimo.com.

