Oti Mabuse looks flawless in striking mini-dress The Romeo and Duet presenter looked divine

Oti Mabuse has continued to bring her fashion A-game, even though she's stepped away from Strictly Come Dancing, and her latest look was a show-stopper.

Ahead of the latest episode of new dating show Romeo and Duet, the presenter took to Instagram to share her daring look for the episode, which consisted of a blue mini-dress. The silk-wrap dress easily enchanted her fans, as it highlighted her toned legs, and it wasn't just blue for her clothing, as her nails were also painted in a dark watery shade. How chic!

She finished her look off with a pair of strappy heels and a mesmerising updo.

Quoting one of her favourite films, she wrote: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift and that's why it's called the present - Kung Fu Panda."

She then added: "Excited it’s Saturday again @romeoandduetofficial on at 7pm on @itv," before tagging her extensive styling team who put together the gorgeous look.

Oti stunned with her beautiful look

Fans fell in love with her divine beauty, as one said: "You look gorgeous, Oti!" and a second posted: "Looking gorgeous. X."

Another shared a string of flame emojis, before calling her an "impossible woman" while many more were left speechless by the look as they posted heart emojis.

Ahead of last week's show, Oti looked sharp in a purple power suit with a single-breasted silhouette, black button detailing and leg-lengthening front-slit trousers.

The presenter is a fashion superstar

She teamed the look with a black vest and a pair of high-heeled black boots with point-toe, infusing her outfit with some serious sass.

The 31-year-old wore her dark hair loose in a bouncy blow dry that culminated in a cascade of curls.

A camera-ready makeup look accentuated her natural beauty and a dewy skin sheen, generous lashing of mascara, glossy lip and delicate highlighter resulted in a Hollywood-esque glamour glow.

