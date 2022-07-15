Alex Scott rocks audacious mesh 60s dress and thigh-high PVC boots

Alex Scott rocked a fabulous 60s-inspired black and white check dress as she starred on the front cover of Time Out's latest issue.

PHOTOS: Alex Scott's £1.5million London home is stunning – see inside

Opting for a funky, bold mesh dress, the commentator proved she's a veritable style icon in the making. Featuring mesh panels and built-in underwire cups, her unique dress certainly stood out from the crowd.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott boogies in tan midi-dress - and wow

Alex teamed her figure-hugging number with a pair of ultra-racy knee-high white pleather-heeled boots. She finished off her eye-catching look with a black manicure and a pair of sparkly pendant earrings.

MORE: Alex Scott sizzles in baby blue PVC trousers as she announces exciting news

MORE: Alex Scott's fans saying the same thing about her glamorous new look on ITV's The Games

The 37-year-old presenter wore her raven tresses loose in a glossy side parting and enhanced her natural beauty with a touch of iridescent eyeshadow and a slick of nude lipstick. Sharing the snap with her fans, Alex captioned the post: "Wanna talk tactics with me", followed by the inquisitive eyeball emoji.

Alex looked effortlessly stylish in her 60s-inspired dress

Her fans penned a host of supportive comments, with one writing: "Absolutely loving that 1960s mod look!" whilst another remarked: "Smashing it as always Miss Scott!!"

Blown away by her beauty, a third fan added: "I mean you just look gorgeous as ever", and a fourth chimed: "You're so naturally beautiful Alex".

Speaking to Time Out about her new biography 'How (Not) To Be Strong', the Euros commentator bravely opened up about her struggles with mental health. In a candid confession, Alex revealed how she previously turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism for the vile trolling she was subjected to.

The sports pundit dazzled at the Women's Euros

"I've lived my whole life putting on an act, and there's a lot of things in it that people will have no idea that I went through", she said.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I just want some freedom, and I've managed to feel like it's a time where I can [be open.]

"I think everyone will be shocked at the stories in the book", Alex concluded.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.