Alex Scott surprises in blazer mini dress - and the most daring platform heels

Alex Scott, 37, has just wowed fans with a style makeover. The vibrant, V-neck look is not what we were expecting, but it works – and wait until you see her shoes!

The One Show host and former England football star stunned fans on Tuesday evening when she released a series of photos of herself rocking a brand new bright pink blazer mini dress and heels. Alex looked gorgeous as she modelled the mini with her satin pink platform sandals and she accessorised with a delicate gold medallion necklace.

Conscious that her experimental new look might surprise fans, the TV presenter captioned the photo on Instagram with a message reading: "Trying to be pretty in pink out here," with a pink flower and peace sign emoji.

Alex's 1.5 million Instagram fans flocked to approve of the stunning photos. One fan immediately exclaimed: "You’re pretty in any colour," and a second agreed: "Stunning Alex, the colour suits you!" A third said: "You love a blazer!" to which Alex replied: "I sure do!" with a laughing emoji.

One of the photos revealed Alex's edgy black gloss manicure which offset her bubbly pink perfectly. The athletic star opted for a modest pair of black leggings to wear under the mini, which allowed her to confidently strike a few poses.

The star wore her long hair in an elegant side parting and swept back over one shoulder and sported makeup shades consisting of nice neutral browns, which really worked with the vivid tones in her outfit.

We just had to find a pink blazer like Alex's, and we were thrilled to have tracked down this brilliant double-breasted bright pink blazer from ASOS.

Double-breasted longline pink blazer, £49.99 / $82.90, ASOS

If you are here for the shoes, then these River Island pink satin platform sandals are very similar.

Pink satin platform heels, £70 / $130, River Island

Regarding Alex's bold fashion choices, we would agree with another fan who said: "Keep doing what you're doing, Alex."

