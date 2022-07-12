Alex Scott stuns in figure-hugging pink dress

Alex Scott is a superstar both on the football pitch and off of it, and as her career takes her more towards punditry, it means she's able to style out some amazing outfits.

As she commentated on the England vs. Norway match for the Women's European Cup she dazzled in a slinky pink dress that perfectly hugged her figure. The presenter shared the look on her social media, and the pink linen dress highlighted her stunning beauty, as it featured a cut-out section around her midriff, before developing into a trumpet skirt.

She wore her stunning black hair loose, and in one photo it cascaded past her shoulders and down her chest.

Other photos captured her with the rest of the presenting team, including Gabby Logan and Iain Wright, with the first snap seeing Alex and Iain cheering during the match.

The final image saw Alex morosely looking down at the field, but her glum expression wouldn't have been a result of the final score, which saw England thrash Norway 8-0.

"How are we all feeling?" she asked in the caption, alongside a black flag and sunglasses emoji.

Alex looked stunning in her outfit

Iain was one of the first to respond to her post, as he replied with a string of face surrounded by hearts emojis.

Others were impressed with the stars gorgeous look, as one enthused: "Pretty in pink! Keep up the good work," and a second posted: "The last pic you look Juliet on the balcony looking for Romeo."

A third complimented: "Looking too cute in the pink Alex, really suits you," while a fourth added: "Incredible pink outfit for an incredible match," alongside a pair of football emojis.

Alex has the best taste in fashion

Pink is definitely a colour that suits Alex and last month she shared a series of photos of herself rocking a brand new bright pink blazer mini dress and heels.

She looked gorgeous as she modelled the mini with her satin pink platform sandals and she accessorised with a delicate gold medallion necklace.

The 37-year-old wrote: "Trying to be pretty in pink out here," with a pink flower and peace sign emoji.

One fan immediately exclaimed: "You're pretty in any colour," and a second agreed: "Stunning Alex, the colour suits you!" A third said: "You love a blazer!" to which Alex replied: "I sure do!" with a laughing emoji.

