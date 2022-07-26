Louise Redknapp wears slinkiest outfit ever as she performs for heartfelt reason The singer looks incredible on stage

Louise Redknapp has had a busy few days performing all over the country at various festivals and we have loved seeing the star do her thing on stage!

On Tuesday, the star shared a video a fan had uploaded of her performing at Flackstock - a festival that was created in memory of TV star Caroline Flack, a very dear friend of Louise's. Louise wore a stunning new outfit, which consisted of a black long-sleeved, blazer style top that was cut off at the waist and showed off the mother-of-two's impressive abs. She added black flared trousers and high heels, and wore her long highlighted hair in a sleek ponytail. Divine!

The Flackstock festival was a one day event for the whole family. It was created by a committee of Caroline Flack's closest friends and family and supported by some of the entertainment industry's best-loved names.

Money raised from Flackstock will be split equally between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust – four worthy outlets that held a special place in Caroline’s heart.

Louise looked incredible as she took to the stage at the Flackstock festival

Ahead of the show, Louise shared some special, unseen pictures of Caroline, and said: "Today is all for you my girl. See you later @flackstock let’s do our girl proud! Xxx "

We loved her all-black ensemble

After Caroline's passing in 2020, Louise shared a heartfelt tribute online for her friend. She said: "Caroline, when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances.

"You were the kindest, brightest, fun and sincere friend I’ve met in this industry. You turned up to every show I ever did coming back into the industry. You helped me believe I could go back and do something I never thought I could do again. Whether it was a little DJ set, a west-end show or a music gig you were there being the brightest loudest biggest loyal supporter."

