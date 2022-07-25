We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, Louise Redknapp took to the stage at Newcastle's Town Moor as part of the Northern Pride weekend and wow, she looked incredible!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked top-notch wearing a fabulous black crop top, and a pair of low-rise skinny jeans. She threw on a beautiful printed cream shirt by Toteme and a Gucci belt. Stunning!

Louise loves rocking a crop top. Last week, the mother-of-two once again donned a black crop top and sporty shorts while on holiday with friends - and we can't get enough of her Sporty Spice-inspired look.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp layered her all-black ensemble with a monochrome crochet cardigan, looking tanned and toned as she took to the DJ decks at small music festival Out Inn The Cotswolds. Styling her honey blonde hair into beachy waves, Louise added a lashing of mascara and rosy blush to complete her natural beauty glow.

Louise looked stunning in her on stage outfit

After Louise's latest show, she shared a series of stylish shots of herself and said: "Thank you Newcastle! It was so good to be back up north! Northern Pride you were amazing thanks for coming out, having a great time and singing along and luckily the sunshine came out in the end. Next stop… Flackstock tomorrow."

Flackstock is a one day festival for the whole family. Created by a committee of Caroline Flack's closest friends and family and supported by some of the entertainment industry's best-loved names. Ahead of the show, Louise shared some special, unseen pictures of Caroline, and said: "Today is all for you my girl. See you later @flackstock let’s do our girl proud! Xxx "

Money raised from Flackstock will be split equally between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust – four worthy outlets that held a special place in Caroline’s heart.

