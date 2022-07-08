Louise Redknapp wows in £18 summer-ready denim shorts

Melanie Macleod
Former Strictly star Louise Redknapp delighted her followers with her summer wardrobe – and her shorts only cost £18!
Louise Redknapp can be consistently relied upon to wear gorgeous summer ensembles, and she didn't disappoint on Thursday with her latest outfit post.
In the relaxed photo, Louise rocked distressed high-waisted cut-off denim shorts, paired with a bold red shirt, both from her collection with high street hero Peacocks. "Making a statement this summer with this essential red shirt," the former Strictly star wrote.
Louise's fans were very taken with her summer style. Fellow actress Susie Amy commented: "I love you in red," while the star's fans said left floods of fire and heart-eye emojis.
If you're wondering how Louise achieves shorts-ready legs, HELLO! previously spoke to her personal trainer, Bradley Simmons, who said the former pop star was blasting out up four workouts a week when she was training her hardest.
"She loved boxing, she loved high-intensity stuff and she loved finishing her workout with some core," explained Bradley.
Louise Redknapp shared her summer outfit on Instagram
"She loved a good full-body workout, getting that sweat out and getting those endorphins after the workout," he added.
Louise had also been known to sculpt her legs with toning treatment lipoform.
Louise Redknapp has ultra-toned legs
Lipoform is a non-surgical body treatment that sculpts and tightens the skin in as little as 30 minutes, restoring firmness and smoothness through a pain-free radiofrequency device. It costs from £100 per session.
Louise has regular sessions of the treatment, previously explaining: "I am getting a little Lipofirm today. I'm trying to keep it up because I really feel it works in getting ready for summer.
