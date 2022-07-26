Fashion icon Mindy Kaling rocks natural appearance for special post Mindy is known for her love of a colorful and glamorous look

Mindy Kaling is known for her love of a colorful and glamorous look but she surprised fans on Monday when she shared a picture of herself looking casual and relaxed in her home.

With her gorgeous brunette hair loose and unstyled, the comedian wore blue wash jeans and a green patterned cardigan as she held up a gift from the writers of her Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

"The writers on @neverhaveiever surprised me with the best gift, a framed picture of John McEnroe’s handshake with Jimmy Connors after losing a match. It’s not how we handle success but how we handle defeat that makes us grow as people, I think," she captioned the post.

"Besides being a sports icon and the amazing narrator of Never Have I Ever, John represents so much to me. He’s a winner who worked hard and has high standards but also, is kind of a hot head sometimes.

"It’s hard to be perfect all the time. I aspire to be like Johnny Mac. Thanks writers for this incredibly meaningful gift! I love you."

Fans rushed to share their love for John as well but many complimented Mindy on the natural look, with the show's lead actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan even calling the post "wholesome".

Mom-of-two Mindy has long established herself as one of the chicest style queens, and she's been proving that over and over, most recently at the premiere of Vengeance in Los Angeles.

The actress wowed fans in a jaw-dropping black midi-dress with a thigh-high split and an eye-catching sweetheart neckline.

She paired the look with black pumps and a plum lip color with her glossy hair styled in a side part with loose waves.

Mindy wowed fans in the slinky black gown

Earlier in 2022 at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party where she rocked a gorgeous silver and yellow one-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown with a thigh-high slit.

A month prior she launched Mindy's Book Studio on Amazon Prime, and wore a lace red dress for the moment, revealing that the project would team together Mindy and Amazon for her "very own imprint featuring romantic comedies, suspenseful dramas, and coming-of-age stories by a diverse range of emerging and established voices selected by yours truly".

Fans were excited about her new venture, as one wrote: "This is amazing! We need more diversity in fiction. Thank you for doing this."