Mindy Kaling turns heads with eye-catching neon and leather combo for fun night out Can't take your eyes off it

Mindy Kaling continues her reign as one of the chicest style queens of social media with her latest look you won't be able to take your eyes off of.

MORE: Mindy Kaling's LA mansion is one of the most colourful homes you'll ever see

The actress shared a picture of herself from her dreamy closet wearing a combo of green and black that definitely caught a few glances.

She donned a preppy neon green sweater that buttoned up with black bows, wearing a black top underneath, and paired it with skin-tight leather black pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

Mindy finished the outfit off with a set of matching heeled boots, her hair in loose curls, and a red lip, all ready for a night in court.

The basketball court, that is, which she revealed in the caption, saying: "I didn't have purple & gold but I went with the next best color, lime green. Go Lakers!! (And yes, you KNOW I sneaked some pics of the GOAT.)"

MORE: Mindy Kaling reveals her Christmas plans with daughter Katherine and son Spencer

Along with the snapshot of her look, Mindy included snippets of her night at the game, including some shots she sneaked in of LeBron James in the middle of his game.

Fans thought Mindy scored big with her look, but none more so than her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey, who commented: "Mindy you look smokin' hot!!!"

Mindy donned a preppy neon sweater with leather pants for a basketball game

"You have the biggest and brightest wardrobe I've ever seen!!! How did you not have purple and gold?!! Regardless, I love it!!!" one fan wrote.

"I only see one GOAT and her name is Mindy," another said, with a third adding: "That looks so good on you!! I love bows so much."

MORE: Mindy Kaling's revealing Halloween throwback leaves fans and famous friends stunned

MORE: Mindy Kaling shares important health update that inspires fans

The Never Have I Ever creator recently made another bold fashion statement with her appearance at the People's Choice Awards.

Repping for the groundbreaking Netflix show, Mindy stunned in a glamorous gown, a black design featuring ruching all over and a deeply plunging neckline with a crystal-studded trim.

The actress took to the People's Choice red carpet in a glamorous figure-hugging gown

"So honored to attend the People's Choice Awards for @neverhaveiever and show some tasteful torso skin courtesy of @pamellaroland, whom I love," she captioned a photo of the look she shared.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.