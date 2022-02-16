Mindy Kaling shares incredible announcement – and look at her dress The Never Have I Ever star looked incredible

Mindy Kaling certainly knows how to make an announcement as she revealed that she was launching Mindy's Book Studio on Amazon Prime – and she did it in a red-hot dress.

The Never Have I Ever star looked flawless in the figure-hugging outfit that featured a floral design, and she was wearing a white top underneath it. The actress posed with her head resting on her fist as she flashed a huge smile at the camera and she had a stunning earring that just heightened her beauty. Her long hair billowed out behind her as she rocked a stunning face of make-up.

In her caption, Mindy explained just what her new project is – and we're so excited. She revealed: "Mindy's Book Studio coming late 2022!!

"So excited to share my new project with @amazonpublishing and @amazonstudios…my very own imprint featuring romantic comedies, suspenseful dramas, and coming-of-age stories by a diverse range of emerging and established voices selected by yours truly. Stay tuned!!"

The message next to her in her post also read: "Fresh, vibrant and binge-worthy reads, selected by Mindy Kaling."

Fans were very supportive of her new venture, as one wrote: "This is amazing! We need more diversity in fiction. Thank you for doing this."

Mindy shared the amazing news in a jaw-dropping outfit

Author Jamie Grace added: "Ummmmm YES!!!!! Also…. How can I submit to be considered for your list? Lol," and a third posted: "Amazing!! I would read anything you recommend."

Many more were just left speechless by the unexpected announcement as they commented with strings of applause emojis.

The 42-year-old has long established herself as one of the chicest style queens of social media, and she proved that last year with a stunning neon look.

She donned a preppy neon green sweater that buttoned up with black bows, wearing a black top underneath, and paired it with skin-tight leather black pants.

The star always has the best fashion

The star finished the outfit off with a set of matching heeled boots, her hair in loose curls, and a red lip, all ready for a night in court.

The basketball court, that is, which she revealed in the caption, saying: "I didn't have purple & gold but I went with the next best color, lime green. Go Lakers!! (And yes, you KNOW I sneaked some pics of the GOAT.)"

Along with the snapshot of her look, Mindy included snippets of her night at the game, including some shots she took of LeBron James in the middle of his game.

Fans thought she scored big with her look, but none more so than her The Office co-star Angela Kinsey, who commented: "Mindy you look smokin' hot!!!"

