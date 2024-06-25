Mindy Kaling's zany family home to raise third baby after secret arrival

Mindy Kaling's family home is buzzing with life after she expanded her family in February 2024. The Never Have I Ever creator – who was already a doting mother to Katherine and Spencer – surprised fans by announcing she had secretly welcomed a daughter called Anne.

"In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!" she wrote on Instagram next to a snap of her three young kids lying on a picnic blanket in the garden.

© Getty Mindy Kaling revealed she was a doting mother of three on her birthday

Mindy and her family moved into a two-storey house in the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles in 2017, and she spent ten months renovating it with the help of designer Katie Ridder. Katie told Architectural Digest she helped create a "happy" and "warm" home made up of a smorgasbord of yellow, blue, coral and more colors. "She didn’t want bleached floors. She didn’t want everything whitewashed or stripped down. She wanted a lot of layering," said Katie.

Mindy added he was drawn to the designer's style thanks to her childhood. "Ridder's love of color and piping and accents reminds me of the way my mom dressed: more grown up than my own style," she said.

See inside The Morning Show star's zany home where she's raising her three children…

1/ 12 © Instagram Private garden Her three kids sat on a pink picnic blanket on the perfectly manicured lawns lined with flower beds with white roses. A slide and climbing frame offers plenty of entertainment for Katherine and Spencer in the warmer summer months.

2/ 12 Playhouse In a now-deleted Instagram photo, Mindy shared a better look at her kids' playhouse. It appears to be one of the Serendipity designs worth a whopping $22,475, and it features a slide and two turrets connected by a set of swings.

3/ 12 © Instagram Swimming pool The white exterior of Mindy's home was visible as she played with her daughter in the garden, shrouded in privacy thanks to the tall trees. Her swimming pool is just visible behind the white flowers and fence.

4/ 12 © Instagram Hallway Guests are immediately welcomed by a large hallway decorated with parquet flooring, blue walls and matching carpets. The open space acted as the perfect spot for an Easter egg hunt for Katherine and Spencer, who could be seen hunting for goodies while avoiding the beautiful green chair.

5/ 12 © Instagram Walk-in wardrobe Mindy displayed her blossoming baby bump in an orange floral dress inside her walk-in wardrobe. Bags and purses of all shapes, colours and sizes had been neatly arranged in the draws and shelves, while a rainbow zigzag carpet added a splash of fun colour to the space.

6/ 12 © Instagram Living room One of her living room areas is packed full of colour, with blue walls, a cream sofa and pink curtains with a blue leaf print. The floor had been covered with soft tiles for her kids to play on, while she previously revealed there was a bright painting by Andy Dixon above the fireplace, surrounded by mirrors.



7/ 12 © Instagram Statement furniture Mindy showed off her love of bold colours with her yellow patterned armchair positioned against a pastel blue wall.

8/ 12 © Instagram Home office Mindy's calming green work environment matched with her green juice as she joined a Zoom call. She sat on a wooden chair with patterned upholstery in front of blue walls and pale green spotty curtains.



9/ 12 © Instagram Neutral kitchen The kitchen follows a more neutral colour scheme with white work surfaces and wooden cabinets finished with gold handles. The island unit provides plenty of space for Mindy to film her cooking videos.



10/ 12 Open-plan dining space The star revealed the open-plan space leads into an area with white shelving and pink blinds.

11/ 12 © The Home Edit Playroom Back in 2020, Mindy thanked professional home organisers The Home Edit for helping put together one of her children's rooms. She shared a glimpse at their work on Instagram, showing blue shelves lined with colour-coordinated books and labelled containers for their art supplies, legos, dressing-up clothes and more.



12/ 12 © Instagram Textured details Mindy shared her first photo of Spencer to mark his first birthday in 2021. It showed the little boy holding colorful birthday balloons in the living room, which had textured carpets and a large fireplace. However, she has not revealed whether the photo was taken inside her home.

