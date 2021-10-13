Reese Witherspoon reveals hilarious fashion faux pas - and Mindy Kaling can relate Fair enough

Reese Witherspoon's chic and pretty fashion choices have won her many fans, although she isn't immune to a fashion faux pas every so often like the rest of us.

The actress revealed one bad style choice she made on her Instagram Stories as she responded to a tweet from fellow actress and style icon Mindy Kaling.

Mindy tweeted: "Well I finally bought a pair of those cropped wide legged pants that look bad on everyone."

Reese could clearly relate with her mistake and shared the tweet on her Stories, adding a laughing emoji and writing: "Same."

Both actresses do share similar senses of fashion and style, opting for feminine and sophisticated looks that showcase bold, intricate patterns.

Mindy and Reese have become popular on social media for showcasing their variety of outfits, with many of Reese's coming from her own line of clothing, Draper James.

Reese revealed that she too could identify with Mindy's plight

The Legally Blonde actress did share a recent clip with her fans showing off how ready she was for fall with her Draper James wardrobe.

She started the video off in a pair of checkered pajamas, before eventually using a thick reversible coat to transition into a floral summer dress that was cinched in at the waist.

The beautiful piece perfectly fit the mood of the clip, as Reese transported herself to a garden where she then tended to a herd of goats outside her home.

"Fall into this feeling @draperjames," she captioned the clip, and fans and her celebrity friends were clearly feeling it too.

The actress showed off her Draper James fall wardrobe in a recent clip

Selma Blair wrote: "Good one. Really beautiful. All of it. To be transported…," while Jennifer Garner added: "Yes to everything happening here."

Diane Keaton left a flurry of heart emojis, while author Stacey Lee commented: "Love the coat and the goats!"

