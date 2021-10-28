Mindy Kaling's revealing Halloween throwback leaves fans and famous friends stunned Kelly Kapoor really knows how to pull off a costume

Mindy Kaling left her followers completely wowed with her latest social media post as she put a Halloween spin on Throwback Thursday.

MORE: Mindy Kaling shares important health update that inspires fans

The actress shared a picture of herself with The Office co-star Angela Kinsey from the set of the show while filming an episode.

While Angela was dressed up like a black widow spider, Mindy wore a very revealing Fifth Element costume that showed off her figure with an orange wig.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mindy Kaling's strange addiction

"It is INSANE that Kelly Kapoor wore such a skimpy 5th Element costume TO WORK! I have no memory of this. At least @angelakinsey looks cute. Happy Halloween! Enjoy! #tbt," she captioned the post.

The comments section was quickly flooded with the star's fans and famous friends commenting on how incredible she looked.

MORE: Mindy Kaling's rainbow walk-in wardrobe is too dreamy for words

Zooey Deschanel wrote: "You guys look amazing," with Issa Rae saying: "I love this! Y'all look GOODT!" Kerry Washington commented: "OH MY GOODNESS. THIS IS EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!"

Her fans were equally as amazed, as one said: "Okay mindy come thru w that boddddy oddie oddie," and another wrote: "Kelly!! So scandalous," with many others simply using flame emojis.

Mindy's Halloween throwback had fans absolutely amazed

The comedienne's sense of style and fashion has been incredibly well-received by her fans and followers, who frequently flock to her social pages for inspiration.

Mindy often shares pictures of her extremely stylish looks which feature intricate designs and colors, and she did so recently with another one of those looks.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon reveals hilarious fashion faux pas - and Mindy Kaling can relate

MORE: Mindy Kaling looks sensational in glamorous pearl-adorned outfit

The Never Have I Ever creator shared a snapshot of herself in her garden, posing for the camera in the most incredible shirt.

She wore a loose fitting button down with intricate patchwork designs and patterns, even featuring leopard-print and polka dot panels.

Mindy paired the piece with black pants, matching pumps, some gold jewelry, her hair let down, and a bold red lip.

The actress and writer often impresses fans with her intricate looks

However, she revealed that the process behind getting the shot wasn't the easiest, which she explained hilariously in the caption.

She wrote: "While we were shooting this photo, several bugs crawled out of the plant I'm leaning on and through my fingers and were like 'who are you, we love you.' and I ran screaming. Enjoy the pic!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.