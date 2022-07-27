Rebel Wilson's breathtaking bikini set has fans asking the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ever since Rebel Wilson has been vacationing around the world amid her whirlwind romance with Ramona Agruma, she has debuted some outstanding fashions - and her gorgeous new bikini set is like nothing fans have seen before.

The Pitch Perfect and Netflix star has been traveling with Ramona, a successful fashion and jewelry designer and on Wednesday she shared a stunning photograph of herself on a yacht in the sunshine, wearing a three-piece pink bikini set which consisted of high-waisted briefs, a strapless top, and a cropped jacket. Rebel looked like a 1950's bombshell in her Chanel-esque look complete with cat-eye sunglasses.

Rebel's 11.3 million Instagram fans were all enamored when they saw her Instagram story captioned, "Joie de Vivre" which aptly translates from French as "exuberant enjoyment of life"!

Rebel's bikini set is just perfection

Delighted to see Rebel looking happy and gorgeous one fan replied: "There she is!" while another penned "Looking gorgeous Ms Wilson." A third echoed what the majority of the comments said, complimenting her on her swimwear: "Okay this SUIT??!!" followed by a stream of heart and fire emojis.

We love this unique and super flattering bikini set too so here are our selections for you to get the look from H&M and Mango.

Pink bikini set, from £14.99 / $19.99, H&M

Pink check jacket, £29.99 / $59.99, Mango

As well as looking great, Rebel has been incredibly open about her overall wellness and recently shared a video for fans explaining how she is monitoring her health.

The star updated fans from her first day at the Vivamayr wellness retreat in Altaussee, an "award-winning luxury medical health resort, and holistic wellness retreat" in Austria. Rebel's joy at her partner Ramona being right there with her on her journey to good health was plain to see and heartwarming.

