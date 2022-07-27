Katya Jones reveals rigorous training ahead of Strictly Come Dancing We can’t believe she’s doing this as well as rehearsals!

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has revealed her rigorous training ahead of the show’s rehearsals – and we’re seriously impressed!

The dancing pro shared a video of herself taking part in a F45 class on her Instagram Stories, and captioned: “How to wake up on a Wednesday,” adding: “I was slacking on the fast feet bit. Full day of dancing ahead.”

In another video, Katya is rowing alongside her pal Aimee, and wrote: “Rowing our way into Wednesday.” She has some serious stamina!

The largest group of professional dancers in the show’s history returned to the studio on Monday to begin their group rehearsals, which run throughout the summer – and they gave a warm welcome to the new dancers, too!

Posting on their Instagram Stories, various dancers from the show including Dianne Buswell and Johannes Radebe, shared photos, selfies and videos of the team's reunion as well as introducing their followers to the new pros joining the 2022 series.

Katya is back in rehearsals for Strictly

In one photo, shared to Dianne's social media, the red-haired dancer could be seen posing for a photo alongside fellow pros Johannes and Amy, as well as Kai Widdrington, and Nancy Xu. The caption read: "What a bunch of legends."

Strictly Come Dancing series 20 will begin in September. The launch show typically occurs around the middle of September, with the live shows and official competition kicking off a fortnight later. The excitement for Strictly always builds ahead of the launch show as the professional dancers rehearsals last throughout the summer, and the celebrity line-up is usually announced throughout August. We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

