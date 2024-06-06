Princess Kate’s favourite swimwear styles: From M&S to Melissa Odabash & more royal swimsuit inspiration

Since her style is perennially chic, we can only imagine that Princess Kate's swimwear collection is equally as stylish. From her love of a Breton stripe to a floral pattern, we bet Kate's swimsuits and bikinis are just as classic, much like the brands she favours from M&S to Boden, Self Portrait and Faithful The Brand.
The list of Princess Kate's go-to brands is vast, and the swimwear options from these labels are incredible; think Chanel-style swimsuits, vintage inspired two-pieces and never out of fashion black bikinis. And since we're all thinking summer holidays right now, who better than the Princess of Wales to look to for a little swimwear inspiration 2024?
Princess Kate swimwear brands - at a glance
Boden Swimwear - When a brand caters for both you and your children, you know its a keeper and Boden is one both Princess Kate wears, and her daughter Princess Charlotte too.
Sezane Swimwear - The chic French brand is loved by many celebrities and royals, including Princess Kate, who wore the label's knitted two piece late last year. Their swimwear styles are as stylish as you'd imagine.
Melissa Odabash Swimwear - The intel on the brands Kate really wears on holiday are slim, but we have heard Melissa Odabash, the luxury swimwear brand, is one she does rely on.
& Other Stories Swimwear - Who didn't rush to buy a pair of jeans from & Other Stories when they saw Princess Kate wearing a pair? Check out their swimwear too, full of on-trend styles, classic pieces and sexy bikinis.
There's few pictures of Princess Kate wearing swimwear, as the royal family's holidays are private occasions - as they should be, a time for the royals to down tools and relax.
You may also like
Kate's younger sister though is something of a swimwear influencer, with Pippa Middleton's bikinis and swimsuits selling out fast. The 40-year-old is often pictured holidaying at Eden Rock, in St Barths, owned by her husband James Matthews' family (see the pics here). Pippa favours a bikini from brands including Heidi Klein and luxe swimwear label ViX, and as the two sisters are close, we bet Kate has a few from these swimwear collections too.
How I chose Princess Kate's swimwear
Expertise: Since I'm practically a Princess Kate expert, I'm well-versed in her fashion choices and here I've delved into the archives and researched her most often-worn fashion brands, choosing flattering and on-trend swimwear from those royal-approved brands.
Brands: High street, designer and swimwear-only brands are all in this edit.
Price: Naturally, Kate is something of a queen when it comes to her high-low style, and she's just as comfortable wearing M&S as she is a designer brand. Whatever your budget, there's a royal-swimsuit for you.
Style: I've handpicked styles from the brands that Princess Kate might favour, including classic designs, patterns she loves and flattering shapes too.
Shop Princess Kate inspired swimwear
1/9
Boden Swimwear
Boden Levanzo Ruched Halter Swimsuit
The details:
Colourways available: Nine including black, red and patterned
"A comfy fit with its halter neck and slightly ruched tummy area, Boden's got it right with this top-rated swimsuit - I love the red, but there's black and patterned too.
"I am here for the adjustable straps to have it as loose or tight as is right for you."
Kate loves to champion the British high street and Boden is one of her go-tos for both herself and Princess Charlotte. From its pretty blouses to cute cardigans, Boden’s swimwear range gets rave reviews from shoppers.
2/9
Melissa Odabash Swimwear
Melissa Odabash Knotted Triangle Bikini
The details:
Colourways available: Navy or white
Sizes: EU 38 - 48
Bust support: Padded fixed cups
Composition: 91% Polyamide, 9% Elastane
Editor's note:
"Melissa Odabash swimwear is a well-loved brand for celebrities and royals, and I love the minimalist nature of this navy bikini. The seersucker material is on-trend, and the knotted bikini top looks uber flattering."
Swimwear stalwart Melissa Odabash is rumoured to be the one swimwear label Princess Kate definitely wears, and it’s a favourite among the likes of Amanda Holden and Christine Lampard too.
3/9
M&S Swimwear
M&S Tummy Control Plisse Swimsuit
The details:
Colourways available: Five patterns
Sizes: UK 8 - 24 plus longer length
Bust support: Padded fixed cups, non-wired
Composition: 83% polyamide, 17% elastane
Editor's note:
"You can always rely on M&S for a solid swimsuit or bikini buy, and they stock many to suit different body hangups including tummy control, like this one.
"I think Princess Kate would love this understated animal print design, and the square neck make it great for sportier types too."
From Kate’s sell-out pink trouser suit to those classic trainers she snapped up, Kate is a big M&S advocate.
M&S has a brilliantly extensive swimwear range, including swimsuits, bikinis, tankinis, rash tops, and more in florals, gingham, stripes, and plain and animal print..
4/9
Accessorize Swimwear
Accessorize Textured Bandeau Bikini
The details:
Colourways available: White
Sizes: UK 6 - 20
Bust support: None
Composition: 92% polyester, 8% elastane
Editor's note:
"One style Princess Kate is said to love is a white bikini, and you can't go wrong with Accessorize's
The mother of three always causes a frenzy when she wears a pair of affordable Accessorize earrings and their swimwear is just as chic and purse-friendly too.
As well as classic styles, you’ll find trendy ribbed swimsuits, crochet bikinis, and scallop-edged one-pieces.
5/9
Self Portrait Swimwear
Self Portrait Crystal-embellished Swimsuit
The details:
Colourways available: Pink and orange ombre
Sizes: UK 4 - 14
Bust support: None
Composition: 20% elastane, 80% polyamide
Editor's note:
"This super sexy swimsuit is covered in embellished and an ombre tone in pinks and oranges - definitely one for posing by the pool in."
The London-based label has been a hit with Princess Kate for years, with Kate first wearing a white dress from the brand to a film premiere in 2016 and more recently, a mint tea dress in the Bahamas.
6/9
& Other Stories Swimsuit
& Other Stories Gathered V-Cut Swimsuit
The details:
Colourways available: Black
Sizes: EU 32 - 44
Bust support: None
Composition: 25% elastane, 75% polyamide
Editor's note:
"If you want a little more coverage, this is a great option from & Other Stories. It has capped sleeves but a peekaboo neckline, and a gathered tummy area to make you feel more comfortable."
You better believe we rushed out to buy a pair of & Other Stories’ Favourite Cut jeans after Kate wore a pair. And the high street brand's swimwear is equally as cool, with crinkle swimsuits, coastal one-pieces and swimwear in the colour du jour, brown.
7/9
Faithfull The Brand Swimwear
Faithfull The Brand Ruched Floral Print Bikini
The details:
Colourways available: Pink floral
Sizes: XS to XXL
Bust support: Underwired
Composition: 80% nylon, 20% elastane
Editor's note:
"You can't beat a floral, bright bikini for summer and Faithfull The Brand's are super cool, with retro patterns and bold prints."
Faithfull The Brand’s floral dresses are synonymous with the Princess and summer, so it’s only fitting that she’d love their floral swimsuits and bikinis too.