Princess Kate’s favourite swimwear styles: From M&S to Melissa Odabash & more royal swimsuit inspiration

Since her style is perennially chic, we can only imagine that Princess Kate's swimwear collection is equally as stylish. From her love of a Breton stripe to a floral pattern, we bet Kate's swimsuits and bikinis are just as classic, much like the brands she favours from M&S to Boden, Self Portrait and Faithful The Brand.

The list of Princess Kate's go-to brands is vast, and the swimwear options from these labels are incredible; think Chanel-style swimsuits, vintage inspired two-pieces and never out of fashion black bikinis. And since we're all thinking summer holidays right now, who better than the Princess of Wales to look to for a little swimwear inspiration 2024?

Princess Kate swimwear brands - at a glance Boden Swimwear - When a brand caters for both you and your children, you know its a keeper and Boden is one both Princess Kate wears, and her daughter Princess Charlotte too. Sezane Swimwear - The chic French brand is loved by many celebrities and royals, including Princess Kate, who wore the label's knitted two piece late last year. Their swimwear styles are as stylish as you'd imagine. Marks & Spencer Swimwear - We love that Princess Kate loves M&S as much as we do, for both its quality and design. Melissa Odabash Swimwear - The intel on the brands Kate really wears on holiday are slim, but we have heard Melissa Odabash, the luxury swimwear brand, is one she does rely on. & Other Stories Swimwear - Who didn't rush to buy a pair of jeans from & Other Stories when they saw Princess Kate wearing a pair? Check out their swimwear too, full of on-trend styles, classic pieces and sexy bikinis.

There's few pictures of Princess Kate wearing swimwear, as the royal family's holidays are private occasions - as they should be, a time for the royals to down tools and relax.

Kate's younger sister though is something of a swimwear influencer, with Pippa Middleton's bikinis and swimsuits selling out fast. The 40-year-old is often pictured holidaying at Eden Rock, in St Barths, owned by her husband James Matthews' family (see the pics here). Pippa favours a bikini from brands including Heidi Klein and luxe swimwear label ViX, and as the two sisters are close, we bet Kate has a few from these swimwear collections too.

Pippa Middleton wows in an orange bikini while on holiday

How I chose Princess Kate's swimwear

Expertise: Since I'm practically a Princess Kate expert, I'm well-versed in her fashion choices and here I've delved into the archives and researched her most often-worn fashion brands, choosing flattering and on-trend swimwear from those royal-approved brands.

Brands: High street, designer and swimwear-only brands are all in this edit.

Price: Naturally, Kate is something of a queen when it comes to her high-low style, and she's just as comfortable wearing M&S as she is a designer brand. Whatever your budget, there's a royal-swimsuit for you.

Style: I've handpicked styles from the brands that Princess Kate might favour, including classic designs, patterns she loves and flattering shapes too.

