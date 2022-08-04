Demi Moore makes a splash with latest swimsuit photoshoot

Demi Moore sure knows how to make jaws drop, and her latest photoshoot is no exception.

The star has been seriously showing off her stunning looks since collaborating with womens swimwear brand Andie Swim, and as she shares more photos from their most recent look book for them, there is no doubt that the portraits deserve to be framed.

Showcasing a variety of looks from different spectacular locations, each photo is like its own postcard.

One of the first photos shared by the brand is arguably the most impressive, as it sees the actress on an incredible sailboat, hanging on from one of its sails as she leans away, letting her signature long black hair be blown away from her face by the wind.

Impressive as the sailboat might be, her mile-long legs are the star of the show, as she dons a plunging, black one piece bathing suit made of a knitted fabric.

Other pictures see polaroids that captured the behind-the-scenes of the nautical shoot, including one of the St. Elmo's Fire star looking like a true goddess as she swims in a pool, with an incredible view behind it, sporting a white swimsuit.

Each portrait is truly breathtaking

Another photo reveals that the back of the white swimsuit features a low-cut open back, which the mom-of-three expertly showed off by putting her hair up with a tortoise claw clip.

She showed off her modeling skills with yet another behind-the-scenes video, one which saw her leaning against a balcony as she gets her picture taken, and behind her is a view that is almost as remarkable as Demi herself.

The shoot's setting couldn't be more perfect

Fans were quick to take to the comments to rave about the snapshots, writing: "Demi makes anything look beautiful," and: "She's the real deal," as well as: "Love seeing the behind the scenes."

Others also wrote: "You look absolutely amazing Demi," plus: "Demi is so beautiful and the suit is classic!!!"

