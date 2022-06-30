Demi Moore teases exciting news in summer-ready bikini snapshot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Demi Moore is taking summer by the horns, enjoying herself by spending a lavish few days out in the sun. And she's making it even sweeter with the help of some big news.

The actress shared a new photograph of herself lazing in the heat while wearing a black bikini top with patterned detailing and a side-stitch.

VIDEO: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mum Demi Moore

She looked absolutely phenomenal in the photo as the sun fell on her and her hair fell in front of her and exposed her shoulders.

Demi teased that the photo was in lieu of another campaign with Andie Swim that she was made part of, writing: "A little fun for the sun, coming soon! I've been working on something special with @AndieSwim and can't wait to share it with the world!"

Many of her friends, including Emma Heming Willis and Brad Goreski, were already excited, and her fans took to flooding her with sun and heart emojis.

"We wait for it beautiful Demi," one wrote, with another saying: "Big fan! You look fabulous!!" A third also shared: "Beautiful as always."

Demi teased an upcoming collaboration with Andie Swim

Demi was previously part of a campaign with the swimwear brand last year, and she collaborated on it with her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis.

The star looked back on their stunning photoshoot together with a throwback image she shared at the start of June.

For the waterside moment wearing matching swimsuits, Demi donned a white one-piece with a minor cut-out and a know detail on the chest, with Rumer and Tallulah also wearing one-pieces.

Scout stood out, literally and figuratively, by wearing a bikini, linking hands with her sister Tallulah as she gazed at the camera with her hair falling over her face.

The actress was previously in a campaign with her three daughters

"That time of year again! Happy June," she shared, and fans were quickly left impressed. "Happy June to all of us and to this beautiful family," one wrote.

Another said: "Stunning beautiful girls," with a third saying: "Lovely photo!" A fourth also commented: "Love the black and white."

