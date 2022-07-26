Demi Moore turns up the heat in risqué swimsuit for stunning pool selfie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Demi Moore had her fans doing a double take when she shared some stunning photos of herself "cooling off" in her swimming pool.

The 59-year-old put her flawless physique front and center as she modeled a daringly low-cut swimsuit from her collaboration with Andie Swim. Demi looked gorgeous in The Tropez one-piece, a white bathing suit that offers medium coverage with an adjustable band and back closure.

WATCH: Demi Moore undergoes major transformation

In the photos shared on Instagram, Demi can be seen splashing around in the water before seductively gazing up at the camera while stretching out her long, lean limbs. "Cooling off in The Tropez suit @andiswim," she captioned the breathtaking snaps.

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with many commenting on her age-defying looks. "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button!!! Same process happens with this woman!!" replied one follower. A second said: "How??? #Aginggoals," A third added: WOW! You look absolutely stunning."

Earlier this month, Demi unveiled her collaboration with Andie Swim, which she helped design, by modeling several daring swimsuits and bikinis from the collection in a behind-the-scenes video.

Demi looked gorgeous in her white swimsuit

In the video, Demi posed in several stunning settings, including by a swimming pool, on a boat, and against balconies with breathtaking sea views – there was even a cameo from her pet dog Pilaf.

"BTS of my new collection with @andieswim! So much fun shooting with the Andie team and @drewescriva. (And a cameo by Pilaf)," she captioned the clip.

The Tropez Swimsuit, $145, Andie Swim

Pieces in the collection include a white crochet-fabric bikini, a vintage-style two-piece that consisted of a halter top paired with high-waisted shorts to match, and a plunging black swimsuit.

The Charlie's Angels star has previously collaborated with the swimwear brand, having worked on an extensive campaign with them alongside her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah back in 2021.

