Demi Moore models several swimsuits and bikinis in stunning BTS video

Demi Moore gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her new collaboration with Andie Swim, and she looked sensational modeling several swimsuits and bikinis.

The 59-year-old posed up a storm in a collection of swimwear that she helped design, including one unconventional piece that looked more like a bodysuit featuring a scoop neck, open back, and full bottom coverage.

WATCH: Demi Moore undergoes major transformation

In the video, Demi posed in several stunning settings, including by a swimming pool, on a boat, and against balconies with breathtaking sea views – there is even a cameo from her pet dog Pilaf.

"BTS of my new collection with @andieswim! So much fun shooting with the Andie team and @drewescriva. (And a cameo by Pilaf)," she captioned the clip.

Other swimwear pieces that were also shared on the Andie Swim Instagram page included a white crochet-fabric bikini, a vintage-style two-piece that consisted of a halter top paired with high-waisted shorts to match, and a plunging black swimsuit.

Demi looked amazing in all her swimwear

Fans went wild for the photos, with one responding: "You look amazing Demi. A second said: "Still such a sexy woman!" A third added: "Such a babe! Love the collection."

The Charlie's Angels star has previously collaborated with the swimwear brand, having worked on an extensive campaign with them alongside her daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah back in 2021.

Demi's bathing suit looked very different from her other designs

Demi teased the new collab last week with a photograph of herself lazing in the heat while wearing a black bikini top with patterned detailing and a side-stitch.

She wrote: "A little fun for the sun, coming soon! I've been working on something special with @AndieSwim and can't wait to share it with the world!"

When the news was finally announced shortly after, Demi rocked a patterned bikini and wrote: "Demi Moore X Andie is finally HERE! We're so excited to share this exclusive collection of glamorous, vintage-inspired swimwear with you."

