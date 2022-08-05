Cheryl is picture perfect in sleek crop top and playful maxi skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cheryl reunited with her close friend Todrick Hall on Thursday – looking effortless in an off-duty ensemble that demonstrated the star's superior casual style. The mother-of-one smiled for the cameras in the lowkey outfit, which fans are doting over.

Cheryl, 39, donned a simple black cropped T-shirt with lace detailing which she paired with a pleated beige maxi skirt boasting a high, thick waistband and a neutral colour scheme. She accessorised with a straw hat complete with a black ribbon – adding a vintage feel to her summer-ready outfit.

WATCH: Cheryl candidly details sleep struggles

The Fight For This Love singer wore her brunette hair scraped back into a messy but pretty bun, revealing a radiant skin glow. A flawless complexion, a flick of black eyeliner and a rose pink lip made for a charming makeup concoction.

Cheryl embraced her close friend and musician Todrick Hall, who looked cutting-edge in a camouflage sleeveless jacket with a longline shape, dark wash blue jeans and a black beret – crafting a military-inspired aesthetic.

Cheryl rocked the understated look

She took to social media to share the sweet snap with her 3.5 million followers, alongside the wholesome caption: "My boy is in town," with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans and friends love the sweet image and Cheryl's casual look. "Oh look at you both," one user commented, while another said: "Unreal." Another added: "You are so beautiful," while a fourth penned: "I hope you both had a fab day."

Beige Pleated Midaxi Satin Skirt, £39.50, M&S

Fancy seeing a skirt like Cheryl's taking pride of place in your wardrobe? This lookalike piece will no doubt do the job perfectly.

This satin pleated midaxi skirt can be paired with a simple black or white top to create a minimalist look like Cheryl's.

Featuring a glossy finish, an elasticated waistline and a timeless beige hue, this high street item is a contemporary and comfortable find. Slip on some white sneakers and a brown leather clutch bag for a truly dreamy holiday combination.

