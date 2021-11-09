We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday afternoon, Cheryl braved the cold in a stunning outfit to meet Prince Charles. The singer decided to embrace autumnal tones, rocking a sumptuous crimson, body-conscious dress with a daring keyhole neckline by Alix NYC. She added matching knee-high boots and a toffee-coloured Isabel Marant Étoile's 'Fontiali' duster coat.

With her brunette tresses tied up in a ponytail and immaculate makeup, the mother-of-one never looked better. Just stunning!

During his visit to Newcastle, Prince Charles met with young people being supported by The Prince’s Trust that are involved with a range of programmes run by charity to help develop their skills and confidence.

Cheryl is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, and officially opened the Centre as a collaboration between The Prince’s Trust and Cheryl’s Trust in 2018 to increase support for unemployed young people in the North East, following three years of fundraising efforts. The visit is particularly special as it's the first time that the royal and Cheryl have attended the centre together.

Cheryl looked stunning in her autumnal outfit

The 38-year-old said: "It was incredibly inspiring to meet young people in Newcastle today and hear how transformational The Prince's Trust's support has been for them."

Isabel Marant Étoile's 'Fontiali' duster coat, £580, Net-A-Porter

She added: "It really does show how important it is that young people have access to this help so they can build their confidence and skills. That's why I'm so passionate about working with the Prince's Trust, and helping young people succeed.”

Alix NYC Clarkson dress, £237.89, Net-A-Porter

Charles observed young people baking and icing cupcakes as part of theThe Prince’s Trust Explore programme, before he met with young people who are participating in 'Get into Retail', and 'Get Started with Vlogging courses'.

Prince Charles looked smart in his grey suit

The royal also attended a celebration event which marks the end of the Prince’s Trust Team programme, which is a 12-week personal development course.

