Cheryl surprises in understated look as she details personal struggle

Cheryl delighted her fans when she posted a rare video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, looking stunning in bright blue.

The former X Factor judge, who has put her music career on pause to focus on son Bear during the pandemic, revealed she had been battling insomnia as she continued to promote her We Are Feel health products. The Girls Aloud star confessed she was feeling much happier and healthier these days since ditching sleeping pills and using natural sleep aid Feel Sleep instead.

WATCH: Cheryl glows as she details sleep struggles

In the video, Cheryl explained: "If you're anything like me and have trouble with overthinking and under sleeping then you should try the Sleep Feel vitamin. I used to call the doctor for when I couldn't sleep for sleeping pills but I'd always feel groggy and couldn't get going the next day."

It's true that Cheryl has been looking better than ever of late, and her latest virtual appearance saw her rocking a bouncy blow dry, pale pink lipstick and a bronzed complexion, which was highlighted by her eye-catching shirt.

Oversized Cotton Shirt, £29.99, H&M

We couldn't take our eyes off the menswear-inspired number, which was the most flattering shade of blue. The oversized style has been on trend for a while and shows no sign of going anywhere just yet.

Pair yours with a statement belt and high-waisted jeans for an effortlessly chic look. We love this simple dupe available at H&M– and at under £30, you can't go wrong!

Cheryl stepped out in Newcastle last week

Cheryl was last spotted when she greeted Prince Charles during his visit to Newcastle last week, where the royal met with young people being supported by The Prince’s Trust.

The singer embraced autumnal tones, rocking a burgundy bodycon dress with a daring keyhole neckline by Alix NYC. She added matching knee-high boots and a toffee-coloured Isabel Marant Étoile's 'Fontiali' duster coat.

Cheryl is an ambassador for The Prince's Trust, and officially opened the Centre as a collaboration between The Prince's Trust and Cheryl's Trust in 2018 to increase support for unemployed young people in the North East.

