Cheryl sparks fan response as she returns to social media in slinky hoodie The former Girls Aloud singer last posted on 5 January

Cheryl has finally returned to Instagram, and she made sure to do it in style as the former Girls Aloud singer posed in a slinky black hoodie.

The singer looked radiant in the snap that she shared, with the hood of her felt number pulled up as she gazed into the camera. Her makeup was done to perfection, as she shone with some striking foundation and pink lipstick. Her brown locks cascaded down her face and fell down below her shoulders, with the bold colours making her eyes really pop.

Referencing her break from the social media platform, she playfully teased: "It's been a minute… hope you're all good," finished with a smiley face emoji.

The post nearly broke the internet, as her three and a half million followers flocked to the comments to share their excitement at her return.

One enthused: "I've missed you so bad," while a second shared: "Hey GIRL! Missing you; I hope you're well!"

A third posted: "OMG HI. We all miss you! Come back on Twitter," while a fourth hoped her return might be hinting at something. "Pls tell me this is promo for something coming soon," they commented.

Fans were thrilled the singer had returned

Others voiced their hopes that Cheryl's return might be a sign that the popular singer may soon be releasing some new music. We can only hope!

The mum-of-one hasn't explained why she took a social media break, but her last post was on 5 January as she shared the details of her latest collaboration with vitamins brand We Are Feel.

The star always radiates beauty

In the snap, the former X Factor judge rocked an all-white outfit, teaming a pair of crepe trousers with an elegant cream blouse and layers of chunky gold jewellery.

The 38-year-old star rocked a glowy makeup look complete with a rosy pink blush and glossy lips, while her brunette locks were styled into voluminous loose curls.

"New Year…New You," wrote Cheryl. "There is never a better month to commit to being healthier than January! I always find it’s the best time to start a new daily habit, this month why not make yours taking @wearefeel …clean and effective vitamins to help give you that extra energy and glow, something we could all do with!" the star penned in her advert.

