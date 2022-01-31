Cheryl steps out in jaw-dropping designer boots and the coat everyone wants

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday afternoon, the gorgeous Cheryl looked incredible as she was pictured walking with her adorable dog.

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the 38-year-old wowed onlookers in a cosy yet chic outfit that consisted of a plush tracksuit, beanie hat and a fabulous puffer coat.

WATCH: Cheryl candidly details sleep struggles

Puffer coats are really having a fashion moment right now. Not only are they super warm and great at keeping the January chill at bay, but they also look super cool too, and we are really coveting Cheryl's brown version.

The former Girls Aloud star also donned a pair of sellout Gucci boots, known as the 'Leon'. The £700 pull-on boots have sadly since sold out but we've found a fab high street alternative should you wish to invest.

Get the look!

Chocolate chevron maxi hooded oversized puffer coat, £80, Missguided

The stunning brunette often keeps a low profile on social media, although she did bring the new year in with a lovely new snap.

Black rubber chunky boots, £38, River Island

We loved her stunning smiling selfie - the singer was looking more radiant than ever. The picture was part of her latest collaboration with vitamins brand We Are Feel. Cheryl, formerly known as Cheryl Cole, posted a gleaming photo of herself perched on a large armchairThe former X Factor judge rocked an all-white outfit, teaming a pair of crepe trousers with an elegant cream blouse and layers of chunky gold jewellery.

She said: "New Year…New You! There is never a better month to commit to being healthier than January! I always find it’s the best time to start a new daily habit, this month why not make yours taking @wearefeel …clean and effective vitamins to help give you that extra energy and glow, something we could all do with!"

Sounds absolutely dreamy, don't you think?

