Amy Robach makes on-air style statement in black leather mini dress

Amy Robach has become a popular fixture on Good Morning America not only for her adventurous reporting, but also her chic sense of style.

The star frequently explores figure-flattering silhouettes and outfits that emphasis her sleek fashion sense, with her latest being no different.

She took to her morning routine in a more eye-catching ensemble, a sleeveless black leather mini dress with a ruched waist that cinched in to give her more shape.

The gathered leather certainly added to the dress by giving it more of a loose structure and also allowed her to show off her ultra-toned legs with a pleated skirt and strappy heels.

Fans loved the candid look at Amy through the photos her stylist shared, with one commenting: "Beautiful and I love your smile! It really says you enjoy life to its fullest."

Another said: "Amy looks great…you always do such a great job," a third added: "Beautiful in Black," with one even writing: "@ajrobach is beautiful no matter what outfit she's wearing."

Amy's style truly captivated her fans

The ABC News fixture recently returned to work after a glorious few days spent relaxing with family and friends in Greece, lounging by the beach and exploring the islands.

And she wasn't alone, revealing on social media that she'd bumped into her co-star and good friend Lara Spencer while there.

Alongside a photo from Mykonos, she wrote: "​​Look who I found in Greece!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beauties, great picture," while another wrote: "Beautiful ladies." A third added: "You girls sure get around!"

Amy capped off her trip with a breathtaking sun-kissed selfie beside her husband Andrew Shue, posing against the jaw-dropping Athens skyline.

The GMA star returned to work after a relaxing Greek vacation

"Goodnight Athens," she simply captioned her snap, knowing that it was time to return, and her fans couldn't have been more excited to have her back in well-rested form.

