Amy Robach surprises with results of athleticism in stunning mini-skirt The GMA host is a fitness enthusiast!

Amy Robach is a keen fitness enthusiast and is often found training for a marathon, and during the week she stunned with the results of all of her training.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a snap of her in her latest look, even though she soon confessed that the heat would be stopping her from running. But despite her small break, it was clear to see how hard she had trained as she displayed her impossibly toned legs while posing in a stunning leather mini-skirt that even featured a surprise slit.

The rest of her outfit was just as killer with a striking pair of strappy heels alongside a gray jumper with a daring slit neckline.

In her caption, the mom-of-two wrote: "Working in the early mornings... earning the time to make this a chill Tuesday on a blazing hot day... aka no running."

But fans were still impressed with her incredible look and fitness, as one commented: "Those calves never chill."

A second posted: "Gorgeous outfit! I appreciate your ambition, but a break can be good," while a third added: "Love watching your sweet positive energy each day! You are smart & beautiful!"

Amy looked sensational in her daring look

Others agreed on her reflections about the heat, with one advising: "No running unless on a treadmill in your home this week ….please…. Tooo hottt."

Amy inspired her fans earlier this week when she opened about the difficulties of training so often.

Sharing a photo of herself looking all "runned-out" after a training session, she wrote: "Just a shout out to anyone who is struggling with running... I have not had a run where I felt strong for weeks now!!!"

The news anchor cut herself some slack, reasoning with fans: "Maybe it's the humidity and heat… But going into week 7 of marathon training and feeling like I wanna give up."

The star is often out marathon training

Still, she inspired them by maintaining that she would keep going strong, while being honest with her followers, writing: "I'm not going to... but I've wanted to during several runs."

Amy went on to write an ode to running, detailing how much it has helped her, explaining: "Running is learning how to push past discomfort, putting one foot in front of the other even when your mind is telling you to stop!!"

Continuing, she said: "I often think of tough runs when I'm going through tough times... so today was just another valuable lesson learned!"

