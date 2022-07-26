﻿

Amy Robach is an all-natural bikini beauty in stunning vacation photos

The star is soaking up the sun in Greece

Amy Robach is currently enjoying the gorgeous weather on vacation and shared a glimpse of her time away on social media.

The mom-of-two posted several snapshots from her time away and looked radiant in a red string bikini and in a white strapless swimsuit as she beamed for the camera. 

Amy appeared to be makeup-free and her hair was worn in natural beach waves too. Her fans added on-fire emojis and wrote: "Looking hot," and, "Beautiful as always."

WATCH: Amy Robach comes face to face with a snake 

The TV star's GMA co-host, Lara Spencer, also chimed in and commented: "I know that spot. Have fun."
The pair bumped into each other while taking a vacation in Mykonos. 

Amy and Lara pair posed for a glamorous photo together before posting it on Instagram. 

In the snapshot - which was shared on Amy's Instagram account - Lara looked phenomenal dressed in a black cut-out dress which was teamed with a chain link bag and statement earrings.

Amy is having the time of her life in Greece

Amy also looked stylish wearing a patterned mini dress. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Look who I found in Greece!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beauties, great picture," while another wrote: "Beautiful ladies." A third added: "You girls sure get around!"

Lara then also dressed to impress in a swimsuit-clad video in which she proved she seems to have no fear when it comes to heights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amy's fans loved her all-natural look 

The impressive footage was originally posted by the morning show host's daughter, Kate Haffenreffer, and it saw her boldly jumping off of a platform into the bright blue ocean as others cheered her on.

She was apparently unfazed by the big jump, and simply captioned the Instagram Story with: "That was fun."

