Amy Robach reveals epic double reunion during luxe family vacation in Greece

Amy Robach and her daughter have finally reunited, after spending some time apart while the news anchor was at home working and Ava, her 20-year-old with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, traveled through Europe.

MORE: Amy Robach surprises with results of athleticism in stunning mini-skirt

The star revealed she was able to get away right before summer comes to an end, and kicked off her family vacation, and sweet reunion, in none other than the Greek Islands.

What's more, her daughter isn't the only person from back home that Amy has encountered during her travels, and took to Instagram to share the surprising co-star who is also spending time in Greece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy 'throws shade' at co-star T.J. Holmes live on air

MORE: Amy Robach inspires fans as she opens up about recent health struggles

The luxe getaway is a big one for the host, and not only has most of her immediate and extended family tagged along, including her rarely seen parents, but her husband Andrew Shue's three kids from a previous marriage, Wyatt, Nathaniel and Aidan, also joined in on the fun.

Amy and Andrew married in 2010 after they both divorced in 2009 from their previous partners, and the two have spoken openly about leading a blended family, even writing a children's book about it.

Their efforts at integrating their families seamlessly seem to have been successful, and Ava took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet selfie of her alongside her sister Annalise and their three step-brothers.

Reunited at last!

"Siblings back together," she captioned the photo, and the five of them looked happy as can be about their vacation time.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach and Ginger Zee embrace Barbie trend with bold looks

MORE: Amy Robach poses in showstopping bandage dress for empowering photoshoot

On the other hand, Amy is having yet another reunion of her own, with none other than fellow ABC news anchor Lara Spencer also making an appearance in Greece.

Lara is also having some family fun in Greece

Both of them shared an adorable photo of themselves together in Mykonos, which sees Amy clad in a colorful Missoni sundress and Lara showcasing her impressive figure wearing a black cut-out dress.

The latter wrote in her caption: "Mykonos meet up! So good to see AR!! Kids and hubbies too-Such fun!" while her colleague said: "Look who I found in Greece."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.