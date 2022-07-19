Amy Robach inspires fans as she opens up about recent health struggles She's got this!

Amy Robach is as determined as it gets when it comes to her fitness and running goals, but even though fans know the mom-of-two for her commitment to her health, she is not afraid to admit when things get too hard.

The star opened up on Instagram about her latest health struggles, admitting that her usual runs she does almost daily have been harder than usual.

Amy grew as candid as it gets about her recent hurdles in running, and inspired fans with her advice about not giving up, even as she confessed she often felt the urge to do so.

Sharing a photo of herself looking all "runned-out" after her training, sitting on a West Village stoop alongside a friend – and trusty running partner – as they flexed their muscles for the camera, she wrote: "Just a shout out to anyone who is struggling with running... I have not had a run where I felt strong for weeks now!!!"

The news anchor cut herself some slack, reasoning with fans: "Maybe it's the humidity and heat…" and confessing: "But going into week 7 of marathon training and feeling like I wanna give up."

Still, she inspired them by maintaining that she would keep going strong, while being honest with her followers, writing: "I'm not going to... but I've wanted to during several runs."

Amy's candid fitness confession

Amy went on to write an ode to running, detailing how much it has helped her, explaining: "Running is learning how to push past discomfort, putting one foot in front of the other even when your mind is telling you to stop!!"

Continuing, she said: "I often think of tough runs when I'm going through tough times... so today was just another valuable lesson learned!"

The star is an avid runner and hiker

Fans were quick to express how inspiring she is, commenting: "This training season has definitely been rough. I needed this!" and: "Don't give up lady! Rooting for you always. We all have slumps and days that aren’t the best. Hang in there. We are all behind you and appreciate you! You go girls!!"

Amy thoughtfully concluded her inspiring message with: "And... I'll lean into one of my sayings... I never regret a run!"

