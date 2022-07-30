Amy Robach twins with her stunning daughter as she shares sweet family update The TV star is a proud mom

Amy Robach recently took time away from her hosting duties on Good Morning America to take a well-deserved vacation in Greece, and now she's shared an update with fans.

The TV presenter has two daughters, Ava and Annie, and it appears they joined her on her getaway.

MORE: Amy Robach shares exceptionally rare photo with both daughters

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a snapshot alongside her oldest child and they were wearing matching dresses - something which has been a long time coming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach comes face to face with a snake

Amy looked sunkissed and happy in a strapless, floor-length summer dress and Ava rocked the exact same look, only in a different color.

The star captioned the post: "It's taken 19 years... but finally leaned into the mother/daughter matching dress movement."

MORE: Amy Robach surprises with results of athleticism in stunning mini-skirt

MORE: Amy Robach inspires fans as she opens up about recent health struggles

Fans adored their look and commented: "Beautiful ladies," and, "absolutely gorgeous".

World News Tonight anchor, David Muir, also chimed in and commented on his friend's post by writing: "Beautiful women, inside and out."

Amy has been waiting 19 years to twin with her daughter

Amy shares Ava - who is a performing arts student - and her sister Amy with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

She's been married to her husband, Andrew Shue, since 2010, and she's a stepmom to his three children too.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach and Ginger Zee embrace Barbie trend with bold looks

MORE: Amy Robach poses in showstopping bandage dress for empowering photoshoot

While the TV star doesn't often post about her children on social media, she made an exception on Ava's birthday in December with a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn alongside some never-before-seen family photos.

Amy's daughters have grown up so much

"To the first girl I fell madly in love with at first sight," she wrote. "Happy 19th birthday Ava Lou - I’m so proud to be your mama - and love celebrating the woman you are today and everyday!!"

When Ava was accepted at college, Amy couldn't help but gush about how amazing she is too.

"She was a performer at heart from the moment she entered this world - full of empathy and compassion," Amy shared on social media.

Amy's other daughter Annie is still in school

"She's always made me proud with who she is but it's incredible to see where she's going and what she will become!

"Her Noanie and I always knew she was a bright star in this world and my grandmother is cheering her on from up above - I can hear her happy tears now Ava - she is smiling from heaven saying way to go."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.