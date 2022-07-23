Sofia Vergara is a goddess in unbelievable beach dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara looked incredible on Friday as she stepped out in the most glamorous white beach dress to tackled the soaring temperatures.

MORE: Sofia Vergara spotlights AGT return in bedazzled ensemble

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-one posed in front of her ultra-glamorous full-length mirror in her stunning LA kitchen wearing a full-length ethereal Spell beach dress which had long, elegant sleeves and a subtle v-neck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara reveals her dog Bubbles hates her

Captioning the post she penned: "Es Friday pa donde vamos?!" which translates to "It's Friday, where are we going?!" She also added a hilarious GIF to the post.

READ: Sofia Vergara wows in stunning bikini photo

SEE: Sofia Vergara's throwback mishap in cut-out swimsuit by the pool will leave you in stitches

The Modern Family star accessorized the stunning gown with a vibrant yellow Bottega bag and chic embellished Louis Vuitton slider sandals.

Sofia looked incredible

Sofia is no stranger to a stunning update, and last week shared an incredible selfie in a daring green string bikini.

The America's Got Talent judge wrote: "Summer #tb," with two sunshine emojis alongside the stunning snap.

Sofia was the ultimate beach babe in the photo as she wore her tresses in relaxed summer waves and donned a see-through blue and green kaftan on her shoulders.

Fans went wild for the stunning update. One wrote: "Omg! Natural beauty at its finest," with two heart-eyes emojis.

A second added: "You are the best in the world," with a flame emoji and three heart-eyes emojis.

The star is a true beach babe

A third said: "Gorgeous," with a flame emoji. A fourth wrote: " You are so beautiful." A fifth penned: "Absolutely stunningly beautiful and elegant photos always.

The stunning photo came just weeks after the star celebrated her 50th birthday and it's no surprise the star celebrated in style alongside her closest friends and family.

Sofia celebrated in style!

Sofia looked exquisite as she shared updates from her epic weekend of celebrations, including a lovely photo beside her son Manolo Vergara, 30, and beautiful lookalike niece Claudia Vergara as they enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner.

Other photos from the lavish bash saw Sofia pose in more group shots, including one which showed off a very impressive birthday cake in the shape of a Chanel handbag.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.