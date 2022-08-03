Sofia Vergara teases return to AGT after absence from judge cuts The Modern Family star will be back!

Sofia Vergara left fans feeling disappointed when she was not present for the judges' deliberations at the end of the auditions of America's Got Talent.

MORE: Sofia Vergara makes fans nostalgic with tribute to beloved Modern Family star

The show's latest installment saw judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum join Terry Crews to debate which acts would be sent through to the live shows.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara teases AGT in new TV promo

Sofia, however, was absent from the group, and she only appeared via video confessionals when discussing hard choices and her golden buzzer.

However, the actress live tweeted along with her fans as the show progressed, and ended the night by revealing her fate on the following episode, the first of the season's live shows.

MORE: Sofia Vergara left incredibly taken aback by rollercoaster AGT audition

She teased: "Can't wait to see you guys for #AGT live next week!!! Maybe I'll finally let you see my notes," referencing a bit from the episode.

Her fans excitedly responded as well, with one saying: "We can't wait to see you too! Just know you'll look stunning and do the best judging as always," and another writing: "Can't wait for next week. Also please show us your notes."

Can't wait to see you guys for #AGT live next week!!! Maybe I'll finally let you see my notes 🤣 — Sofia Vergara (@SofiaVergara) August 3, 2022

Sofia revealed she would be back for the live shows

On the episode, the group were faced with the daunting task of cutting several of the acts to only send 55 through to the live shows the following week.

The group convened at Simon's Malibu home, where Terry revealed: "Sofia is not able to be here. But she is sending her notes."

MORE: Sofia Vergara is the ultimate bombshell in flirty summer dress

MORE: Sofia Vergara is a sporty goddess in skin-tight workout wear

He then comically pulled out a large binder that had been bedazzled and sequined, even including a picture of hers titled "Sofia's Notes."

At one point in the show, Terry even said he missed her, and when Howie asked if they felt the same when he wasn't there, Simon joked: "Oh, no."

The actress sent her notes across to the judges' deliberations

Terry was particularly in Sofia's corner, vouching for her acts in her absence, which the star acknowledged by tweeting out: "Thank you for having my back @terrycrews #agt."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.