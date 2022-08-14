Kate Beckinsale flexes casual style in photo that'll have you doing a double take The Jolt star shelters all kinds of animals

Kate Beckinsale has displayed a deep love for animals over the years, particularly on social media when it comes to doting on her many pets or caring for stray foxes.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shimmers in statement metallic dress at the star-studded National Film Awards

In the actress' most recent social post, however, she reflected on one of them potentially and comically turning on her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale reveals surprise under sheer skirt in home video

She shared a photograph of herself standing outside her home in a pair of tiny high-waisted white frilly shorts and a light orange bikini top.

Not only did the outfit showcase her toned abs, it gave fans a peek at her incredible and seemingly endless legs, topped off with a pair of sky-high heels and a green cardigan.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale surprises fans with revelation of highly anticipated new project

"He'll never find me here," she quipped in her caption, seemingly alluding to the stuffed lion sitting on her couch that poked out of one of the windows behind her, one that many of her fans almost didn't see.

Her fans quickly began laughing along with her as one even commented: "Who? The lion? Lol," and another wrote: "You're the best account on Insta!!"

Kate's legs stole the show as she pretended to hide from her stuffed lion

A third said: "I found Kate's legs!!" with a fourth also joking: "One of the downsides of a wild lion in your house."

However, when it comes to the live pets in her home, Kate loves nothing more than to celebrate them or have them match with her in wild get-ups and costumes.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals little known fact about herself in sweet tribute to mom

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's mini-me daughter steals the show in outfit you need to see

Such was the case during a recent birthday celebration for her dog Myf, who received not only a serenade from the star and her friends, but also a little cake.

Kate wore a casual white tee with a brown cardigan and cut-off denim short shorts, pairing it with her signature heeled combat boots.

The actress celebrated her pup's birthday

Myf, meanwhile, was adorned in a white dress with what looked like a little tulle skirt as he bobbed in the Underworld star's arms and enjoyed his celebration.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.