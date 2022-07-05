Kate Beckinsale shimmers in statement metallic dress at the star-studded National Film Awards The British-born actress had a lot to celebrate on Monday night

Kate Beckinsale had reason to smile as she left the National Film Awards on Monday evening, having taken away the Best Actress award for her role in Jolt.

Looking as glamorous as ever, the 48-year-old wore a metallic statement gown by Julien Macdonald, featuring a thigh-high slit and shoulder pads.

The dress was teamed with a pair of metallic leg-lengthening heels and statement earrings.

VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale models bikini in fun footage

After the event, Kate surprised her fans after sharing footage of herself dancing by a fountain with a friend - and it appeared that she was about to jump in the water!

Fans were quick to comment on her actions, with one writing: "Did you actually jump in?" while another wrote: "Did you go in the water?" A third added: "Omg did you actually jump in?"

Others complimented Kate on her stylish appearance, with one writing: "Stunning as always," while another wrote: "You look gorgeous."

Kate Beckinsale looked like she was about to jump in the fountain!

Kate's win for Best Actress didn't come as a surprise to her fans either. The star portrayed a bouncer called Lindy with an anger management problem who goes on a rampage after the death of her best friend.

The film also stars Stanley Tucci and Susan Sarandon.

The star's daughter Lily Sheen, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Sheen, is also following in her parents' footsteps in the acting industry.

A full look at Kate Beckinsale's stylish outfit on Monday night

Lily recently made her adult acting debut in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, having previously appeared in some films as a child with her mom, such as Everybody's Fine.

Talking about growing up in an acting family in a recent interview in Comingsoon.net, Lily said: "I got to grow up and had the privilege of growing up with a ton of respect for actors and being able to kind of have a helping hand and all of that, but you know, I was really lucky. But ultimately, I mean, my family is so great. They have fantastic taste in movies."

Kate's daugher Lily Sheen is following in her footsteps as an actress

She added: "But ultimately, what really led me to choose acting as my path, was [that] I had always wanted to be a writer, and I started kind of looking into how I could express emotion through other ways that aren't just kind of direct emotional expression.

"And that started really coming through and acting for me when I was about 15 in school, and it's been fantastic. It's my favorite thing in the world. So I just feel really grateful. This has been the most amazing, perfect experience for me to possibly have. So I’m thrilled."

