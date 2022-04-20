Kate Beckinsale dazzles in gorgeous dress that sparks reaction

Kate Beckinsale is no stranger to causing a reaction with her jaw-dropping appearances – and her latest look is no different.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's revealing mini dress might be her most striking yet

The Underworld actress looked gorgeous in a very figure-hugging pink dress as she celebrated YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous' birthday party at Heat nightclub in West Hollywood on Tuesday. Kate's designer dress almost stole attention away from the birthday girl thanks to its stunning feathered hemline and accentuating finish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale sets pulses racing in yellow push-up bra

Keeping her look glam, the 48-year-old wore her hair up in a bouncy ponytail and added a soft smokey eye, accessorizing with a pair of white platform heels and a matching clutch bag.

Sharing snaps from her evening on Instagram, Kate can be seen dancing the night away with fellow partygoers before singing 'Happy Birthday' to Gigi, who was presented with a double-tiered cake.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale turns up the heat with a leggy display we didn't see coming

MORE: Kate Beckinsale declares herself 'off the market' with unexpected photo

Captioning the snaps, Kate penned: "Gorgeous @gigigorgeous the most beautiful night for your gorgeous birthday. Queen behaviour love love and love."

Kate shared several videos of her fun night out

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Kate, you look stunning!" A second said: "Looking pretty bloody marvelous there Kate!" A third added: "That dress is stunning!" And a fourth gushed: "Kate Beckinsale is the most beautiful woman on the planet!!!"

Her breathtaking appearance comes after her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, stunned on the red carpet for a special screening of her new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 23-year-old looked the image of her famous mom in a chic black suit by A.L.C. that featured a waist-cinching jacket with a deep V-neckline, ankle-length pants, and a pair of silver high-heeled sandals.

Lily looked super stylish and just like her mom

The similarities between Lily and Kate were clear to see, as both have been blessed with chiseled cheekbones and striking facial features.

Lily is following in her famous parents' footsteps – her father is Welsh actor Michael Sheen – and after appearing in a few movies as a child, she's now celebrating her first big break in Hollywood opposite Nicolas Cage.

The movie sees the National Treasure actor play a distorted version of himself, as an actor who is "unfulfilled and facing financial ruin". It follows him as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party where a CIA operative recruits him for an unusual mission.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.