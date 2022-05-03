Kate Beckinsale reveals little known fact about herself in sweet tribute to mom Her mom is all that matters

Fans of Kate Beckinsale know and love all the shenanigans she is always posting to her Instagram, and are familiar with her goofy sense of humor.

Though they certainly are lighthearted, the actress recently revealed to Flaunt Magazine a much more emotional reason for her social media antics, and how they are secretly all in honor of her mom.

Followers of Kate also know just how close she is to her mom, Judy Loe, who was an actress as well. Judy however lives in England, while her daughter lives all the way in Los Angeles.

She revealed that while she loves how much her fans appreciate her candid and hilarious videos on the social media platform, the opinion that matters the most to her is her mom's.

"My Instagram is largely to amuse my mother who is in England," she confessed.

She adorably detailed how: "I know that when she wakes up in the morning, the first thing she'll do is see what I've been up to. If I find something that's kind of fun, or funny, or cute, it's largely aimed at my mum."

The sweet dedicatory

The Serendipity star continued to insist that she's happy her content resonates with others, but still: "The fact that other people enjoy it is good, but that's what it's mainly for."

She went on to share a sweet text exchange with her mom, who proved her morning routine to be true, messaging Kate: "Ohhhh your story!! Hi my babe!! Absolutely right! First thing on waking xx."

Judy has even joined in on the fun

The mom-of-one did acknowledge though that beyond Judy's amusement, Instagram serves as one of the only places she can truly express herself, and how much that means to her.

She said: "One of the things I found surprising and refreshing about Instagram is that this is the first time in my whole career that it's just me, it's not written by someone else, it's not edited by someone else."

