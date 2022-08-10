Kate Beckinsale stuns in tiny denim shorts for incredible celebrations The Underworld star had plenty of events to mark

Kate Beckinsale is clearly on top of her calendar, as the Hollywood star shared a fun video where she marked several events on after the other.

The Underworld star had gathered some of her closest friends so they could celebrate the birthday of her adorable Pomeranian, Myf. The dog had a sweet little cake and tutu, as Kate held him aloft, while also dazzling in the tiniest pair of denim shorts. The daring item perfectly showed off her gym-honed legs, and she paired them with an astounding pair of platform boots.

But it turns out, she had even more things to celebrate, as earlier in the week was International Cat Day, so she quickly grabbed her feline friend to sing to him, and she also marked International Female Orgasm Day, although her gay friends walked away following her announcement.

In her caption, Kate was as jokey as ever as she jested: "Happy birthday Myf, happy #internationalcatday and happy #internationalfemaleorgasmday unless you happen to have the gays over (ps this was yesterday but I had bad service)."

Fans loved the star's hilarious video, as one shared: "Ahhhhh Myfffffff. Happiest of days tiny girl!" and a second posted: "Aww our pups share a birthday, happy birthday Myf! From me and my pup."

Kate had a special day to celebrate

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Haha, that last bit was funny. Happy birthday MYF and happy international cat day Clive and willow and all the other cats out there. Meow."

Kate had an even bigger event to celebrate last month, as she took home the Best Actress Award from the National Film Awards for her role in Jolt.

Looking as glamorous as ever, the 48-year-old wore a metallic statement gown by Julien Macdonald, featuring a thigh-high slit and shoulder pads. The dress was teamed with a pair of metallic leg-lengthening heels and statement earrings.

Her cats often feature in her videos

After the event, Kate surprised her fans after sharing footage of herself dancing by a fountain with a friend - and it appeared that she was about to jump in the water!

Fans were quick to comment on her actions, with one writing: "Did you actually jump in?" while another wrote: "Did you go in the water?" A third added: "Omg did you actually jump in?"

Others complimented Kate on her stylish appearance, with one writing: "Stunning as always," while another wrote: "You look gorgeous."

