Kate Beckinsale surprises fans with revelation of highly anticipated new project

Kate Beckinsale's dream of exploring a whole different industry just came true! The star was inundated with support as she announced she was "joining the CIA" – for a movie.

Fans were thrilled to find out the actress is finally making her way back onto the big screen, and for a film jam packed with action and suspense.

The movie, titled Canary Black, is by none other than director Pierre Morel, who also led iconic action movies such as Taken with Sean Penn, Jennifer Garner's Peppermint, and From Paris with Love, which stars John Travolta.

Canary Black will see Kate like fans have never seen her before, as she takes on the role of a top level CIA agent.

It follows said agent, named Avery Graves, as she is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband.

Deadline reports that the movie takes a dark twist when: "Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want."

The film's director, who hails from France, also directed the iconic Taken movies

Announcing the news, the actress gave a sweet nod to how far she's come, writing in her caption: "Your girl from Chiswick is joining the CIA at last."

Attaching emojis of a girl doing cartwheels, she detailed just how excited she feels to be a part of the new project.

Kate's most recent action movie was Jolt

Fans expressed the same anticipation, writing: "Amazing! Congratulations," as well as: "I'm here for all of it!!" while another fan also cheekily commented: "I always thought it stood for Chiswick International Actress anyways, so…"

Kate's last action blockbuster film was 2021's Jolt. Now she is certainly booked and busy, working on several new projects including Prisoner's Daughter, alongside Succession star Brian Cox, as well as starring in The Chocolate Money, where she plays a wealthy chocolate heiress at odds with her daughter.

