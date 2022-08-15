Holly Willoughby looks beautiful in super flattering holiday dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby proved she's the queen of summer holiday dressing with her latest look.

During her break from This Morning, Holly has worn a selection of show-stopping summer ensembles, but her latest outfit might be her best yet. Photographed for her Wylde Moon digital magazine, Holly wore a beautiful semi-sheer midi dress, courtesy of Charo Ruiz, and we haven't been able to stop thinking about it.

Speaking of the beauty of a white dress, Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman said: "A great white dress is, and always will be the perfect summer staple.

"The classic white dress is the kind of item you can just throw on and instantly look put together. There is so much versatility with this look depending on whether you style with a heel, simple sandal or trainer.

"A great starting point when looking for a timeless white dress, is to go for a style you can wear year after year," Danielle added.

Holly Willoughby wore a white dress on the pages of Wylde Moon

Ever the champion of lowkey beauty, Holly rocked an effortless and natural makeup look, with her newly-long hair falling around her shoulders.

The presenter even opted to eschew shoes, for a truly laidback feel.

At the time of writing, there was only one of Holly's Irene Tiered Embroidered Anglaise Maxi Dresses in stock – and it costs £513. Not the most affordable.

Luckily, we've rounded up some more budget-friendly options to help you channel Holly's look.

Smocked cotton dress, £17.99, H&M

Broderie Anglaise cotton dress, £19.99, Mango

Broderie Hem Wide Strap Midi Dress, £63.20, Warehouse

