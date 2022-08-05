Holly Willoughby looks so radiant in striking blue bikini The This Morning star looked incredible!

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying some time away with her family, and she's been turning heads with her incredible fashion.

INSIDE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals plans for incredible garden transformation at £3m home

On Friday, her company, Wylde Moon shared a photo of the This Morning presenter styling out a tiny blue bikini as she relaxed in a sun-soaked snap. The snap only showed the top of the two-piece, which featured a striking blue and white plaid design, as Holly enjoyed the sun's rays and let her luscious blonde locks down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby braves halterneck dress for Jubilee open top bus

Holly opted for minimal makeup for the stunning shot, and she kept her accessories simple as well with just a small earring.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's new look raises questions among fans

SEE: Holly Willoughby stuns in sheer floral M&S mini dress

The caption for the post read: "Sunshine vibes from @hollywilloughby this weekend. Who's ready to soak up some of that lovely Vitamin D?! The best things in life are free!"

Fans understandably went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "Holly you have such natural beauty and sexiness about you. A very charismatic stunner of a woman for sure!"

A second shared: "You are so naturally beautiful," while a third posted: "Beautiful with or without makeup. Natural beauty."

Holly glistened in the photo

Many other followers just left flame emojis in the comments.

READ: Holly Willoughby shares health secret behind amazing hair transformation

MORE: Holly Willoughby designed her own bridal dress for 'unreal' wedding – all the details

Holly certainly turned heads on Thursday when she resembled a mermaid as she swam in a tiny string bikini.

The mum-of-three was marking her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin and her swimwear carried a personalised touch with 'Mrs Baldwin' printed across the rear.

Holly and husband Dan recently marked their 15th wedding anniversary

The post was flooded with plenty of comments, with friend Vanessa Feltz saying: "Congratulations to a hilarious dynamic charming and entertaining couple. Here's to forever."

READ: When are Holly and Phillip back on This Morning - and what viewers think of their replacements

PHOTOS: 16 celebrities who are basically twins with their siblings

But even though plenty shared anniversary messages for the couple, many were distracted by Holly's striking bikini.

One enthused: "This might be my favourite picture ever," while a second posted: "Mrs Baldwin is hot," and a third said: "I can't resist your charms."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.