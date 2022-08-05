Holly Willoughby's new look raises questions among fans Has Holly had lip filler?

Whether she's presenting Dancing on Ice in a glittering gown, or modelling her M&S collection, Holly Willoughby always looks incredible, with glowing skin and natural makeup.

READ: Holly Willoughby shares health secret behind amazing hair transformation

So beautiful is the star, a video she posted on Instagram has caused fans to question whether the This Morning presenter has had lip filler, after spotting a change in her lips. "Stunning Holly! Have you had lip filler?" a comment queried.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's fans wonder if she's had lip filler after new video

Holly has always had a full pout, but in her latest video, she's sporting a lip crease.

RELATED: When are Holly and Phillip back on This Morning - and what viewers think of their replacements

SEE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals plans for incredible garden transformation at £3m home

A lip crease is when someone has a little indent in their bottom lip, creating the appearance of a fuller pout. Angelina Jolie has always had one, and the filler technique came under the spotlight recently because Love Island contestant Gemma Owen appeared to have opted for the look before heading into the famous villa.

We spoke to aesthetic practitioner Carrie Hancox of the Centre for Surgery for her expert opinion on whether Holly Willoughby has had lip filler.

Holly Willoughby appears to have a lip crease in her latest video

"Holly could have had the ‘keyhole lip technique’ due to the indent in her lower lip," Carrie observed. "This technique creates a subtle divide on the lower and upper lips, giving patients the perfect pout."

SEE: Ekin-Su's surgery transformation: see before and after photos

Carrie went on to say that Holly, 41, might also have had filler elsewhere in her face. "Holly is absolutely gorgeous and is known for her supple, glowing skin, and recently she's shown off a more 'sculpted' look which could be a result of midface/cheek filler," Carrie says.

Holly Willoughby always looks fresh and glowing

Holly also recently underwent a hair transformation, debuting longer locks that sent fans into a frenzy. "Your hair looks fabulous," said one follower, while another wrote: "Love your hair like this."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.