Holly Willoughby wore the prettiest floral négligée on Instagram - fans react

Holly Willoughby's summery day dresses always sell-out the moment she wears them on This Morning. Now fans are talking about the dreamy floral négligée she wore on Sunday that you nearly missed!

When the fresh-faced mum-of-three took to Instagram to document the emotional rollercoaster that she experienced while watching the Lionesses Euro Championship football win, fans caught a glimpse of something… Holly was wearing the most beautiful delicate pink floral robe. The presenter appeared to have loosely tied the robe around her waist and looked effortlessly stylish as she lounged.

Holly's lightly tousled hair, hint of eyeliner and touch of pink lipstick worked wonderfully with her pretty breezy Sunday afternoon floral look, and her eight million Instagram followers couldn't stop gushing.

Fans love Holly's delicate floral robe

Among the nearly 30k likes and football-related comments, one ardent fashion fan said: "Beautiful look," and many more followed. "You are so gorgeous," added another, and a third said: "Effortlessly beautiful." Celebrity friend and EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite added applause and red love heart emojis.

Holly's summer robe is so beautiful that we had to track down our own so that we could get the look too.

Nobody's Child which is one of Holly's ultimate go-to brands for summer dresses currently has a pretty pink floral robe for just £45, and Wolf & Badger, the home of niche designers also has a robe from an award-winning linen designer.

Fiona long soft robe, £45, Nobody's Child

Tina Malhamé, the winner of the coveted Christian Lacroix prize for design in linen, has created this outstanding reversible, pure cotton floral robe which is eco-friendly and has deep pockets. Available in sizes 10 – 20, and selling fast!

Hand-printed reversible robe, £89, Wolf & Badger

Holly Willoughby is fully embracing the pretty pink fashions available this summer.

Holly celebrated in pink before her holiday

Before heading off on holiday to Portugal, she wowed This Morning viewers by donning a floaty off the shoulder dress by Duchess Kate's favourite brand, Self Portrait, and everyone from the daytime show's Vanessa Feltz to Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse raved about the look, commenting: "Yesssss queen", on Holly's Instagram snap of the dress.

We will continue looking to Holly for fashion inspiration!

