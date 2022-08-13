Holly Willoughby is a vision in black diamante bikini with touching twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Florals, gingham, pleats – all ultra-feminine and romantic styles that Holly Willoughby's style is synonymous with. Yet, it appears that the This Morning host also has something a touch more daring up her sleeve. The star recently snapped a selfie while wearing a black diamante bikini – and we're loving this side of the beloved TV presenter.

In photos shared by her company Wylde Moon, Holly was pictured holding a stack of books while showcasing a glimpse of her Bond girl bikini. The star, who was sharing her holiday reading list with fans, looked sensational in the swim set, which featured an ebony hue, a halterneck silhouette and diamante detailing.

Holly's bikini is in fact a playful and touching tribute to her husband Dan. On the back of the bikini bottoms, the words 'Mrs Baldwin,' are spelled out in diamante. The presenter has shared pictures of herself sporting the bikini numerous times via social media – and it's become a firm fan favourite.

Holly went bare-faced for the serene selfie and wore her platinum blonde hair slicked back into a bun. She relaxed by the side of a pool that was lined with tropical foliage.

Holly looked radiant in the bikini

If you're feeling the urge to spice up your swimwear inventory with some Y2K diamante, then we have just the bikini for you.

Diamante Trim Bikini, Top £15.99, Bottoms £13, ASOS

Emulate Holly's fun sense of humour and sassy swim style with this slinky diamante trim bikini in black.

Vintage Y2K Diamante Triangle Tie Up Bikini Top, £24.99, ASOS Marketplace

Or – if you're exploring a more sustainable approach to shopping this summer, why not try this must-have deadstock diamante bikini top?

Holly has truly mastered the art of beachside dressing. The host recently shared another image of her bikini-clad self, looking stunning in a bandeau bikini top boasting the softest shade of pale blue. Featuring a simple tie-knot detail and a figure-hugging fit, the swimwear piece was an ethereal addition to her beach-ready wardrobe.

