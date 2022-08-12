Holly Willoughby is a complete dream in bandeau bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has mastered the art of beachside dressing. Across the years, the ITV host has spoiled us with her array of sweet bikinis and sleek swimsuits – so fans were delighted when new images of a swimwear-clad Holly emerged online.

Holly, 41, dazzled in a bandeau bikini top boasting the softest shade of pale blue. Featuring a simple tie-knot detail and a figure-hugging fit, the swimwear piece was an ethereal addition to her beach-ready wardrobe.

Holly beamed for a joyful selfie. She shielded her eyes from the glistening sunshine with a sassy pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses and wore her platinum blonde hair swept back out of her smiling face.

For the picture, the star went bare-faced, showcasing her pretty sun-kissed freckles and natural radiance.

Holly looked stunning in pale blue

If Holly's bikini has caught your eye, why not treat yourself to something similar?

Padded Bandeau Bikini Top, £12.99, H&M

This padded bandeau bikini top with coordinating bottoms is a timeless alternative and is sure to enhance your holiday tan. Have fun with your summer style by swapping the bikini bottoms for something a touch more playful – florals, animal print or diamante.

We've also sourced a beautiful sky blue swimsuit for those wanting to spend more time swimming and less time lounging.

Light Blue Shirred Swimsuit, £30, Monki

Holly recently stunned in another gorgeous blue bikini. On Friday, her company, Wylde Moon shared a photo of the presenter styling out a vinatage-esque blue bikini featuring a twee gingham print and a strapless silhouette.

The day prior, she donned a cheeky yet sentimental bikini as a tribute to her husband Dan Baldwin. The couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary and to mark the occasion, Holly posted an image of herself swimming in a large pool in the black item, which spelled out 'Mrs Baldwin,' in Y2K-style diamante lettering.

