We love Victoria Beckham's Instagram stories; she gives great snippets into her life behind-the-scenes, and we all love an insight into one of the world's most famous families - right?

On Monday evening, Victoria shared a lovely snap of her summer holidays, and in one picture, she cosied up to her daughter Harper on a tennis court, and the pair were both wearing matching tennis dresses, from the former Spice Girl's line with Reebok of course!

Eleven-year-old Harper rocked a black version, and Victoria looked angelic in white. These two dresses are sadly past season buys, but they were around £58 at the time of sale. We've found a great alternative if you fancy trying on the Sporty Spice look, so keep scrolling!

The fashion mogul on her only daughter dress the same quite a lot, actually.

Harper and Victoria play Sporty Spice!

Last month, VB took to Instagram where she shared a trio of photographs of her daughter posing in the mirror as she donned a pair of seriously chic silk Versace pyjamas adorned with an opulent white, gold and black print.

Get the look!

Reebok Classics Slim Dress, £23.10, Reebok

"I don’t know where she gets it from!" penned Victoria, who appeared in the last slide of the post donning the same pair of pyjamas and manicured nails as her daughter. Uncanny!

Back in 2021, the Beckham family were pictured living it up on holiday in Italy, and Victoria shared the sweetest picture of husband David with their daughter.

Harper and VB both wear the same purple dress in 2021

"Harper and daddy (with a major tan going on!!) x kisses @davidbeckham x," she captioned the Instagram post, and many fans reacted to Harper's chic outfit, which looked like a purple dress with a black lace overlay - and appears to be a mini-me version of one of Victoria's own gowns. Victoria later put an end to the speculation and confirmed it on her Instagram Story, resharing a post from Joseph Larkowsky which read: "Harper Seven's custom SS2021 lilac @victoriabeckham dress is the cuteness I need in my life today."

A chip off the block, don't you think?

