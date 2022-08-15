Salma Hayek looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest bikini portrait during luxe vacation She looks fabulous!

It's summer, the weather is hot, and Salma Hayek sure knows it! She is soaking up the sun during her latest vacation, and her most recent photo proves just how much it suits her.

The star took to Instagram to show off not only the amazing views she's enjoying, but her jaw-dropping figure as well, and fans were instantly envious.

Though she seems relaxed as ever during her getaway, she couldn't help but interrupt her recent social media break – her last post was nearly two months ago – to share a glimpse of her time away with her loyal fans.

WATCH: A glimpse into Salma's family life

Her latest picture is the best comeback ever, as it sees her showcasing both her impressive physique and sun-kissed glow, donning one of her best bikini looks yet.

In the photo, she appears hanging onto a railing as she leans back on an epic terrace, and though the view certainly commands attention, of course Salma's appearance steals the show.

As she poses directly facing the camera, she is sporting a black bikini with a plunging neckline, which is just barely covered by the striped towel she has draped over her shoulders. She fit into the tropical location perfectly by topping off the beachy look with a straw hat and oversized sunglasses.

The stunning vacation shot

Behind her the view starts off with glimpses of luscious mountains full of greenery, rising next to the vast and bright blue ocean.

She captioned the stunning post with: "Ready for the week," as well as: "Lista para la semana," which is the Spanish translation.

She also shared a gorgeous filter-free selfie

Fans did not hesitate to inundate her comment section with compliments and flattering comments galore, raving about her picture and writing: "Precious like always!" and: "Gorgeous woman," as well as: "Beautiful as always have a wonderful week," plus another followers enthusiastically wrote: "THERE'S NO WAYYYY URE REAL."

Scandal actress Kerry Washington also showed support for the bikini shot, leaving behind a fire emoji in the comments.

