Ginny and Georgia shares heartbreaking news ahead of season two

Ginny and Georgia star Scott Porter has announced some very sad news ahead of the release of the show's second season. Sharing a clapperboard reading 'in memory of Loh', he captioned the post: "A month ago the #GinnyAndGeorgia crew heartbreakingly lost one of our own, an incredible man and camera operator, Lohengrin Zapiain.

"We have dedicated this season to him and are reminded of him each time we clap the sticks before a take. We were so incredibly fortunate to have worked with him and become his friend on this little show. He loved his family fiercely and we have a GoFundMe set up to help support them through these difficult times.

WATCH: The hit show is coming back for season two

"If you feel so moved by this post to give, or are able to help, you can do so at the link in my bio. It’s doesn’t have to be #GivingTuesday to give on a Tuesday. Thank you all, and thank you Loh! We miss you."

Scott shared a snap of a season two clapperboard

Fans were quick to share their condolences, with one writing: "Thank you Loh," while another added: "So sorry for your loss." The GoFundMe has already raised over $65,000, and reads: "If you were lucky enough to know Loh, and even luckier to call him your friend, then you knew that he was a deeply kind, warm and considerate man.

"In the days after a loved one has passed away, the task of handling financial matters can seem impossible. In whatever way we are able, we wish to help ease the monetary burden on Lohengrin Zapiain's family after this unimaginable loss. If you wish to offer aid and warmth during this most difficult of times, please donate in honour of Loh, a beloved husband and father."

